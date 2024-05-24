A pre-trial hearing for Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial is set for Friday in Delaware, after multiple failed attempts by the first son to have charges brought against him dismissed.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges in the U.S. District Court for Delaware, after Special Counsel David Weiss charged him with making a false statement in the purchase of a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a licensed firearm dealer; and on

