Hunter Biden will not attend a House Oversight Committee hearing next week regarding alleged influence peddling and the Biden family’s business dealings, his lawyer said in a letter Wednesday.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., invited Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, Devon Archer and Jason Galanis to testify at a public hearing on March 20 at 10 a.m.
All four individuals have already testified behind closed doors as part of the impeachment inquir
