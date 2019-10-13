Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, details his work that Trump has criticized

Hunter Biden, the son of former U.S. vice president Joe Biden, pushed back for the first time on Sunday morning at the criticism he has received from Republican President Donald Trump about his work in Ukraine and China.
