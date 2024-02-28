Hunter Biden testified Wednesday that he “did not involve” his father in his businesses, while blasting House Republicans for having “hunted” him in their “partisan political pursuit” and impeachment inquiry into his father.
Hunter Biden appeared on Capitol Hill Wednesday for his closed-door, deposition at the House Oversight and Judiciary committees. Hunter Biden said Republicans have no evidence against his father “because there isn
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Hunter Biden testifies he ‘did not involve’ his father in his businesses, calls impeachment inquiry ‘baseless’ - February 28, 2024
- Biden says he’s making unannounced visit to Walter Reed for physical exam - February 28, 2024
- Marianne Williamson returns to presidential race, saying Biden is vulnerable against Trump - February 28, 2024