WILMINGTON, DEL. — Details about Hunter Biden’s relationship with a 24-year-old stripper, his need for crack cocaine every 20 minutes and how his spiraling addiction torpedoed his first marriage were on full display for the jury as it considers the first son’s three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018.
“He would want to smoke the second he woke up,” Biden’s ex-girlfriend, Zoe Kestan, testified Wednesday. She met Biden when she worked at a gent
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Hunter Biden trial enters day 4 after wild testimony from exes on rampant drug use, trashed hotel rooms - June 6, 2024
- ‘Back in time’: House lawmakers parachuting from WWII-era plane in Normandy to mark D-Day - June 6, 2024
- Ronald Reagan’s principles, patriotism remembered 20 years after his death at legacy celebration - June 6, 2024