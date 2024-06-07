Attorneys for Hunter Biden, who faces three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018, left open the possibility he might testify in his criminal trial next week as court concluded Friday.

Defense attorney Abbe Lowell said on Friday, the fifth day of the trial, that he will decide over the weekend whether he will call Biden to the stand as the final witness.

Biden is facing charges of making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement

[Read Full story at source]