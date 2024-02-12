Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, is expected to testify behind closed doors on Capitol Hill Tuesday as the latest witness in the House impeachment inquiry against President Biden.
A source familiar with the planning first told Fox News Digital that Bobulinski will appear on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. for a transcribed interview before both the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees.
The testimony could last eight hours, according to the source.<
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden chides Republicans, fails to mention border in remarks on spending bill - February 13, 2024
- Secretary Austin to be released from hospital after treatment for bladder issue - February 13, 2024
- Biden’s tweet touting economic gains haunt him as Wall Street sees sharp declines Tuesday - February 13, 2024