Hunter Biden’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, has criticized the president’s son for “running away” from the American people after he declined to appear for a congressional hearing next week.
Hunter Biden declined an invite from Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., to attend the House Oversight Committee hearing on March 20, when committee members of both parties will get a chance to ask about alleged influence peddling and the Biden family’s business dealings, his
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden-Trump sequel underway in history-making first presidential election rematch since 1956 - March 14, 2024
- More liberal cities, states ask private residences to house migrants amid overwhelming numbers - March 14, 2024
- Massive coalition forms to protect left-wing ‘Squad’ members against onslaught of election spending - March 14, 2024