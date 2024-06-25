Hunter Biden’s license to practice law in the District of Columbia was suspended following a jury finding him guilty in his criminal gun trial earlier this month.

As of Tuesday morning, Biden is “suspended immediately from the practice of law” in Washington, D.C., pending a formal proceeding that will determine whether to uphold the suspension. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals E-filing system shows the order was filed on Tuesday.

