President Biden’s son Hunter’s iPhone had pictures and videos of “apparent” cocaine, crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
According to the Department of Justice, the president’s son took “multiple photographs” of his alleged drug use in Nov. and Dec. 2018.
The news comes as Hunter was charged with lying about his drug use on a federal form.
The DOJ allegedly showed the images in court to prove that Hunter was addicted to drug whi
