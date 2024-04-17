Neurodiversity employment program recruits Quality Assurance talent and strengthens culture of inclusion

ALLENTOWN, Pa., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CAI, a global technology services firm, today announced that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) hired three teams of neurodivergent individuals fulltime after successfully contracting talent through CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, CAI’s end-to-end neurodiversity employment program. Huntington employed team members into positions including Cybersecurity Business Analyst, ServiceNow Quality Assurance Analyst and DevOps Developer.

The program was spearheaded by Louise Elliott, senior vice president and Information Technology (IT) Service Delivery Director at Huntington, who began with a team of neurodivergent individuals in a variety of roles within their IT department. These individuals managed access to systems containing sensitive customer financial information. After exceeding expectations and earning high ratings on their Quality Assurance assessments, Huntington brought the team on fulltime.

“Our program leverages the valuable skills of neurodivergent individuals, which includes focus on details, pattern recognition and problem resolution. The success of this program has positively impacted our teams and the communities we serve,” Elliott said commending the program.

The introduction of a second and third cohort of neurodivergent individuals further solidified the program’s success. CAI Neurodiverse Solutions serves as Huntington’s talent incubator enhancing their internal workforce and offering long-lasting opportunities for the neurodiverse community.

“Huntington’s success is a powerful demonstration of the incredible potential neurodiversity brings to the workplace,” said Anthony Pacilio, vice president of Neurodiverse Solutions at CAI. “Our program helps Huntington find talent teeming with skills and new perspectives that brings forth innovation and business results. We are proud to be part of their journey and look forward to seeing how neurodiversity continues to enrich their culture.”

Serena Shellenbarger, IT Service Delivery Manager at Huntington, praised the neurodivergent User Access Analysts on her team as “stellar at what they do” and expressed that the relationships developed with CAI Neurodiverse Solutions have been invaluable.

Recognizing the benefits of neurodiversity in the workplace, Huntington has extended its engagement with CAI Neurodiverse Solutions by bringing on a fourth cohort of individuals.

To learn more about Huntington’s success with CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, visit https://www.cai.io/resources/success-stories/diversifying-employee-base-at-huntington-national-bank

To learn more about a Huntington associate’s story, visit https://www.cai.io/resources/success-stories/profiles/candidate-meet-matthew-cai-neurodiverse-solutions

To learn more about CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, visit https://www.cai.io/neurodiverse-solutions/overview

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $187 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates more than 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

About CAI

CAI is a global technology services firm with over 8,700 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

Contact

Derek Herman

Executive Director of Communications

CAI

[email protected]