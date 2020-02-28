Huntington Ingalls Industries Delivers Amphibious Assault Ship Tripoli (LHA 7)

Breaking News
PASCAGOULA, Miss., Feb. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division delivered amphibious assault ship Tripoli (LHA 7) to the U.S. Navy today. Tripoli will be commissioned later this year before sailing to its homeport of San Diego, California.

“Thousands of shipbuilders worked tirelessly to ensure the successful delivery of this highly-capable warship,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias said. “We are pleased to continue working closely with the Navy to deliver exceptional ships using the highest safety and quality standards.”

Ingalls is currently the sole builder of large-deck amphibious ships for the Navy. America-class ships are designed to enhance Marine Corps aviation, capable of supporting the tilt-rotor MV-22 and F-35B Joint Strike Fighter. When Tripoli enters the fleet, it will be the flagship of an Amphibious Ready Group, strategically positioning Marine Expeditionary Units ashore across a full spectrum of missions, including humanitarian, disaster relief, maritime security, antipiracy and other operations while providing air support for ground forces.

“The LHA team is proud to witness the delivery of the 15th large-deck amphibious ship built at Ingalls,” said Bryan Williams, LHA 7 program manager. “The completion of the Tripoli is a great complement to our longstanding legacy of building state-of-the-art warships.”

Tripoli is the third ship to bear the name that commemorates the capture of Derna in 1805 by a small force of Marines and nearly 370 soldiers from 11 other nations. The battle, memorialized in the Marines’ Hymn with the line, “to the shores of Tripoli,” brought about a successful conclusion to the combined operations of the First Barbary War.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, nuclear and environmental services, and fleet sustainment. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

