Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Announces Redemption of 5.000% Notes Due 2025

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) today announced that it has given notice of the redemption of its outstanding 5.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”).

As of Oct. 16, 2020, approximately $600 million in aggregate principal amount of the 2025 Notes is outstanding. In accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 2025 Notes, they will be redeemed on Nov. 15, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”) for an aggregate redemption price equal to 102.5% of the principal amount of the 2025 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee for the 2025 Notes, is delivering a Notice of Redemption to all registered holders of the 2025 Notes today. Copies of the Notice of Redemption and additional information relating to the procedure for redemption of the 2025 Notes may be obtained from The Bank of New York Mellon, by calling (412) 236-1201.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Jerri Fuller Dickseski
(Media)
[email protected]
757-380-2341

Rick Wyatt (Bond Investors)
[email protected]
757-380-2101

