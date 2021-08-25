Breaking News
Huntington Ingalls Industries Technical Solutions Division Announces New Business Groups and Executives

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) announced new business groups and executive appointments within its Technical Solutions division, on the heels of the successful acquisition of Alion Science and Technology.

The new business groups include:

  • Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) – This group designs, develops, integrates and manages sensors, systems, and other assets to support ISR operations, exploitation and analysis.
  • Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC) Solutions – This group designs, develops and operates enterprise tactical training systems to ensure full coordination and readiness.
  • Cyber and Electronic Warfare (EW) – This group provides full spectrum cyber, big data architectures, analytics and cloud migration; EW and foreign material exploitation.
  • Fleet Sustainment – This group is responsible for full-spectrum sustainment, including hull, mechanical and electrical and C5ISR maintenance, modernization, and integrated product support.

The Unmanned Systems and Nuclear and Environmental Services business groups are unchanged.

Additionally, Technical Solutions’ new executive appointments include:

  • Terri Walker-Spoonhour, chief operating officer and acting president, Cyber and Electronic Warfare, will work with the executive team to drive performance across Technical Solutions and the Cyber and Electronic Warfare business group.
  • Todd Borkey, chief technology officer, is responsible for managing the division’s technology strategy, along with its developments and technical operations.
  • Chris Bishop, chief growth officer, is responsible for shaping and implementing the division’s growth strategy and driving compelling solutions to customers’ most complex national security challenges.
  • Garry Schwartz, president, ISR, is responsible for overseeing all aspects of ISR, systems engineering and integration work.
  • Glenn Goodman, president, LVC Solutions, is responsible for the strategic growth of integrated live, virtual, and constructive training solutions.
  • Ryan Norris, president, Fleet Sustainment, is responsible for all aspects of fleet sustainment operations and program execution.
  • Chris Soong, chief information officer is responsible for all aspects of the division’s information technology and enterprise infrastructure, collaboration solutions, application development and data analytics.
  • Rich Fisne, senior vice president, contracts and procurement is responsible for the division’s contracting, procurement, estimating, and pricing.

Biographies of these leaders and the rest of the Technical Solutions leadership team are available on Technical Solutions’ Leadership webpage.

“We have a truly unmatched level of skill and expertise across this leadership team,” said Andy Green, HII executive vice president and president of Technical Solutions. “These professionals are the best and brightest in their respective fields and functions. I am confident that together with the rest of the Technical Solutions leaders and teams — and the unparalleled capabilities we bring to our customers — we will accelerate national security solutions and the growth and success of our division.”   

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides mission-critical national security solutions to government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs about 44,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Beci Brenton
[email protected]
(202) 264-7143

