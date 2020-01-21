Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host Investor Day on Feb. 18

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) invites investors and the general public to listen to a live webcast of its 2020 Investor Day presentation, which will begin at 8 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The event will feature presentations on the company’s performance and strategic objectives by members of the senior leadership team.

The webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website: http://www.huntingtoningalls.com . Replays will be available on the website for a limited time.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

