Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Huntington Junior College Appoints Dr. Juan “Kiko” Suarez Chief Academic Officer

Huntington Junior College Appoints Dr. Juan “Kiko” Suarez Chief Academic Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

HUNTINGTON, W.V., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntington Junior College (HJC), Huntington, W.Va., which was acquired in March by SensibleSchool, Inc., has appointed Juan “Kiko” Suarez, Ph.D., as Chief Academic Officer, a newly-created position. Click to tweet.

The appointment was made by HJC President Fred Fransen and is an important step in positioning the college for future success. As chief academic officer, Suarez is tasked with growing the college’s academic offerings based on the needs of the local business community and national trends.

“We are incredibly fortunate to bring Dr. Suarez on board, and are especially excited to draw on his expertise in competency-based learning and credentialing,” said Fransen.

Suarez said that joining HJC aligns with his mission of providing opportunities to others. “I am excited to work with the excellent staff and leadership team at HJC to create pathways for learners that will lead to further education and employment,” said Suarez. “My vision is to create a learner-centered, affordable, transformative, and scalable competency-based college that benefits students, employers, and communities.”

Suarez is a globally-recognized leader in the areas of workforce development and educational innovation. Born in Spain and a naturalized U.S. citizen since 2016, Suarez brings a unique blend of international experience in leadership development, education, marketing, communications, corporate responsibility, and information technology in Fortune 50 corporations, entrepreneurial startups, nonprofits, and strategic philanthropy.

He joins HJC from Territorium, a learning technology company, where he served as vice president for higher education and workforce development. He also has held senior leadership roles at United Way of Central Indiana and Lumina Foundation, a private foundation committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all.

Suarez has a Ph.D. in Leadership and Change from Antioch University and was awarded the title of “doctor honoris causa” from National Louis University. He is an associate professor of Business Communications and Executive Presence at the Jack Welch Management Institute and an adjunct professor at Davenport University.

About HJC
Founded in 1936, Huntington Junior College (HJC) is a comprehensive, open-admission private institution that serves students from the West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio tri-state area, as well as globally. The mission of the college is to prepare students for successful employment and lifelong learning. The college is ranked among the top six medical assistant schools and dental schools in West Virginia and has a robust program in substance abuse counseling and business management. HJC is owned by SensibleSchool, Inc., a subsidiary of Certell, Inc.

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, 847-340-6823
mconklin@teamclarus.com

Kathy Zoeller, (312) 485-2422
kathy@mattsonpr.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.