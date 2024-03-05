New managed phishing and managed learning features powered by 24/7 security experts eliminate the maintenance burden of security awareness training for MSPs supporting small and mid-sized businesses

COLUMBIA, Md., March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Huntress , the people-powered cybersecurity platform for small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers that support them, today announced major updates to its security awareness training .

The new release of the Huntress Security Awareness Training (SAT) introduces the option to have Huntress security experts manage their learning and phishing programs after a rapid initial setup. It also includes new story-based episodes and phishing simulations created by Huntress’s team of animators, who have won numerous design awards, including an Emmy. Lessons and scenarios are based on emerging tactics and trends Huntress security practitioners and researchers are seeing in the wild.

“The reality is small to medium-sized businesses don’t have the time or expertise to create and manage effective SAT programs, a critical first line of defense against cyber threats. With Huntress SAT, our MSP partners can offer a value-added service to their SMB customers that is easy to use and doesn’t require time and resources to manage. We are super excited about this new version and the positive feedback we are already receiving,” said Dima Kumets, Principal Product Manager for Huntress.

The new enhancements include:

Fully Managed SAT: From creation and curation to scheduling and reminders, Huntress has removed the work required for administrators to get training and simulated phishing scenarios started quickly, and the platform is completely managed by the Huntress team on an ongoing basis.

From creation and curation to scheduling and reminders, Huntress has removed the work required for administrators to get training and started quickly, and the platform is completely managed by the Huntress team on an ongoing basis. Easy Onboarding : Huntress has reduced enrollment time with directory provider integration and easy multi-tenancy onboarding in just a few minutes.

: Huntress has reduced enrollment time with directory provider integration and easy multi-tenancy onboarding in just a few minutes. Monthly Automated Email Reports: Detailed monthly reporting delivers actionable insights, and helps to prove business, insurance, and regulatory compliance easily.

Detailed monthly reporting delivers actionable insights, and helps to prove business, insurance, and regulatory compliance easily. Fully-Featured Free Trial: The free trial provides access to the entire platform, including the full library of episodes, phishing simulations, and the Custom Content Creator Tool .

The free trial provides access to the entire platform, including the full library of episodes, phishing simulations, and the . Fresh Content on an Ongoing Basis: New episodes and simulated phishing scenarios based on today’s threats are loaded regularly. Example topics include Business Email Compromise, Malvertising, and various compliance episodes, including HIPAA, SOC 2, GDPR, and PCI.

New episodes and simulated phishing scenarios based on today’s threats are loaded regularly. Example topics include Business Email Compromise, Malvertising, and various compliance episodes, including HIPAA, SOC 2, GDPR, and PCI. No Set-Up Single Sign-On: Learners can seamlessly log in using Microsoft credentials cutting set-up time for admins and lowering hurdles to get users up and running.

Learners can seamlessly log in using Microsoft credentials cutting set-up time for admins and lowering hurdles to get users up and running. Backed by Real-world Security Practitioners: Huntress threat ops experts who manage endpoints and identities for over 100k organizations are the teams creating new and relevant episodes and simulated phishing scenarios. These are based on emerging tradecraft to ensure learners have real-world knowledge to defend against the threats that are most likely to impact their businesses.

“I gave Huntress another look and the updated onboarding process & Huntress-managed features are game changers for us. I just onboarded a client with 68 users in under 5 minutes. Huntress SAT has my clients eager to do their training now. They are liking these characters and are actually learning,” said Michael Ehlert, President of We Travel PC.

Access the free trial , learn more by reading the Huntress SAT blog , and register for the Transforming Security Awareness Training Webinar on 3/19/24.

About Huntress

Huntress is the leading cybersecurity partner for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers that support them. Combining the power of the Huntress Managed Endpoint Detection and Response platform with a fully staffed 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress provides the technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help SMBs overcome their cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. By delivering a suite of purpose-built solutions that meet budget, security, and peace-of-mind requirements, Huntress is How SMBs defend against cybersecurity attacks.

Founded in 2015 by a group of former National Security Administration (NSA) operators, Huntress has more than doubled over the past couple of years to support 4,300 partners and more than 105,000 organizations and now protects more than 2 million endpoints. The company recently closed a $60M series C led by Sapphire Ventures. For more information about Huntress, visit www.huntress.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .