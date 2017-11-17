Hupy and Abraham, S.C. Attorneys Jason Abraham and Robert Domol Recognized by Super Lawyers

Milwaukee, Nov. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The personal injury law firm of Hupy and Abraham is proud to announce that Attorneys Jason Abraham and Robert Domol have been named to the 2017 list of Wisconsin Super Lawyers and Rising Stars. The Super Lawyers list provides visibility to attorneys who exhibit excellence in the practice of law. It is highly regarded as the premium source for outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Both the Super Lawyers and the Rising Stars lists are based on a multiphase selection process, including peer review and a separate third-party research component. Only five percent of Wisconsin attorneys can be named to the Super Lawyers list, while those 40 and under are among only 2.5 percent of lawyers named to the Rising Stars List.

Attorney Abraham joined Hupy and Abraham, S.C. in 1993 and was named shareholder in 1999. Shortly after, the firm’s name was changed to Hupy and Abraham. Attorney Abraham’s extraordinary talents handling personal injury cases have resulted in him obtaining approximately $350 million by settlement or trial.

Attorney Domol, who serves clients in Appleton, Wisconsin, joined Hupy and Abraham in 2014. Since then, he has been dedicated to providing the best service and results to each and every one of his clients.

Founded in 1969 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, personal injury law firm Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has a proven record of success with large settlements in serious cases, collecting over a billion dollars for more than 70,000 satisfied clients. The firm has a long-established reputation of providing sound legal representation to accident victims, securing fair compensation for its clients and giving back to the community.

With 11 offices located in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa, the law firm handles personal injury cases including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, pharmaceutical and medical device class actions and nursing home neglect and abuse cases.

The firm’s 26 experienced attorneys are committed to going above and beyond the call of duty for their clients by tirelessly representing them to the best of their ability while being involved in the local community — from raising funds for local charities to participating in safety and accident prevention initiatives. In the past three years, the firm has donated more than $500,000 to more than 250 worthwhile causes.

Hupy and Abraham, S.C. has received top ratings from a number of national professional organizations for many years and was voted Best Personal Injury Lawyers in 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012 and 2011 and voted Best Personal Injury Law Firm in 2016, 2014, 2013 and 2012 in another popular poll, and named Best Law Firm in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Top Choice Award in 2015 and 2016. In 2015, the firm was named a Webby Award Honoree in the Best Law Website Category and was honored at the Legal Marketing Association’s “Your Honor Awards” for Best Website: Reboot. In 2017, the firm was voted “Best Personal Injury Law Firm” by the Wisconsin Law Journal readership.

