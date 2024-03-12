Ex-Special Counsel Robert Hur testified on Tuesday that he “did not exonerate” President Biden in his report detailing the investigation into mishandling of classified records, repeatedly shutting down Democratic lawmakers’ characterizations.

Hur, who resigned as special counsel after releasing his report which found Biden willfully retained classified records but did not bring charges against him, testified publicly Tuesday.

HUR TESTIFIES HE ‘DID IDEN

[Read Full story at source]