Ex-Special Counsel Robert Hur agreed that he identified evidence that “pride and money” were “strong” motivating factors for President Biden to retain classified records, as the former vice president sought to keep materials to use for a memoir he wrote that brought him $8 million.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan questioned Hur during a public hearing Tuesday and asked him “why did Joe Biden, in your words, willfully retain and disclose class
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- North Carolina Republicans ‘frustrated’ over ‘lack of transparency’ at new migrant facility - March 12, 2024
- Hur testifies he ‘did identify evidence’ that ‘pride and money’ motivated Biden to retain classified records - March 12, 2024
- Kentucky House votes to decrease emergency safety measures in small coal mines - March 12, 2024