The newly released transcript of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interview with President Biden has confirmed the president’s frequent memory lapses, as well as contradicted his claims surrounding their exchange over his son Beau’s death, a Fox News Digital review of the transcript has found.
Fox News Digital obtained a copy of the transcript ahead of Hur’s Tuesday testimony on Capitol Hill surrounding the probe into Biden’s mishandling of classified document
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Kentucky House votes to decrease emergency safety measures in small coal mines - March 12, 2024
- Hur testifies Biden ‘willfully retained classified materials,’ but prosecutors ‘had to consider’ mental state - March 12, 2024
- Hur transcript confirms Biden memory lapses, contradicts president’s claim about exchange over son’s death - March 12, 2024