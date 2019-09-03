Hurricane Dorian grows in size, heads toward Florida after bashing Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian grew in size and picked up speed on Tuesday, and was forecast to come “dangerously close” to Florida’s coast after pounding Grand Bahama Island for about a day, killing at least five people.
