Hurricane Dorian kills at least five in Bahamas, turn to Florida expected

Hurricane Dorian pounded the Bahamas on Monday, killing at least five people and inundating homes with floodwater ahead of its expected advance on the U.S. coast, where more than a million people were ordered evacuated.
