Hurricane Dorian swirls toward anxious Florida, packing 140-mph winds

Hurricane Dorian spun across the Atlantic ocean toward Florida on Friday, becoming an even stronger Category 4 storm as residents and tourists alike hunkered down in one of America’s biggest vacation destinations.
