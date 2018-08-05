Hurricane Hector closing in on Hawaii and volcano

Hurricane Hector became a Category 4 storm for a few hours early Sunday but then dipped back to Category 3, still a dangerous force, as it headed across the Pacific, threatening to hit Hawaii’s Big Island and possibly its active volcano, officials said early Sunday.
