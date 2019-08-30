Hurricane intensifies, Trump says Florida faces ‘absolute monster’

Florida residents were bracing for a hurricane on Thursday that was threatening to smack into the center of the state over the Labor Day weekend, and President Donald Trump said it appeared the storm’s winds would be “unbelievably high.”
