NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) – Hurricane Nate made landfall near the mouth of the Mississippi River as a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 miles per hour on Saturday evening, threatening parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama with torrential rain and potential flooding.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hurricane Nate makes landfall at U.S. Gulf Coast - October 7, 2017
- Trump says giving peace a chance before U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem: interview - October 7, 2017
- Pence offers solace as Las Vegas police puzzle over shooter’s motive - October 7, 2017