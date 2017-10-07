Hurricane Nate strengthens over Gulf of Mexico after killing 25

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) – Hurricane Nate strengthened slightly on Saturday as it churned through the Gulf of Mexico, threatening to hit the U.S. central Gulf Coast as a Category 2 storm after it killed at least 25 people in Central America.
