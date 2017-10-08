Hurricane Nate weakens as it soaks Mississippi, Alabama

BILOXI, Miss. (Reuters) – Hurricane Nate weakened to a tropical depression on Sunday after coming ashore in Mississippi as the fourth hurricane to hit the United States this year, flooding roads and buildings but sparing the state from catastrophic damages.
