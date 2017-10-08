Hurricane Nate weakens to tropical storm after hitting U.S. Gulf coast

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) – Tropical Storm Nate swept ashore in Mississippi on Sunday with strong winds rattling the doors of Biloxi’s many casinos and lashing rain flooding the gambling floors and surrounding highways, although the fast-moving former hurricane was expected to rapidly weaken as it moved inland.
