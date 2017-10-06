WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. job growth probably slowed further in September as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma left displaced workers temporarily unemployed and delayed hiring, the latest indication that the storms undercut economic activity in the third quarter.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hurricanes Harvey, Irma expected to dim U.S. jobs growth in short term - October 6, 2017
- U.S. gun lobby agrees to examine ‘bump stocks’ after Las Vegas massacre - October 5, 2017
- Tropical Storm Nate kills 22 in Central America, heads for U.S. - October 5, 2017