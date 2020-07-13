Husch Blackwell Announces Creation of Virtual Office

‘The Link’ Represents the Firm’s Bold Move into a Post-COVID Workplace

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husch Blackwell has opened The Link, the firm’s 21st office. The Link fuses location flexibility with an already robust technology infrastructure to build a new way of working for its attorneys and staff.

Driven by a vision to create a contemporary work environment and virtual platform for providing the highest level of client service, The Link is an extension of Husch Blackwell’s innovative culture. The Link will break down traditional structures, especially in terms of team communication and collaboration, collapsing and overcoming geographic boundaries to promote purposeful interaction and enhanced quality of life for team members. As pioneers in the legal industry, Husch Blackwell has long demonstrated a commitment to continuously adapting both approach and process to deliver better outcomes for clients and better support for team members.

“We are committing to an infrastructure that best supports legal teams working from anywhere,” commented Bret Chapman, Husch Blackwell’s Chief Administrative Officer. “Like our other Husch Blackwell offices, The Link will have a dedicated office managing partner, an office administrator, administrative support, reports to measure performance, and the right technology infrastructure to support working virtually.”

Fifty Husch Blackwell professionals located in eight cities volunteered to join The Link. These initial team members are linked together and linked to clients through the firm’s significant investment in technology and recognize how working from the place that makes the most sense—whether on site with a client, from home, or in a hoteling arrangement inside one of the 20 Husch Blackwell brick and mortar offices—enhances collaboration, innovation, and communication between peers and clients.

“The disruption to traditional work environments caused by COVID-19 reinforced our desire to establish The Link,” reflected Husch Blackwell partner J.Y. Miller. “We accelerated the development of a modified team infrastructure so that we could take our client service to the next level with The Link. We are confident that The Link provides a unique opportunity for us to provide an enhanced client experience, while also supporting a new way of working that will lead to a higher quality of life for team members.”

###

About Husch Blackwell

Husch Blackwell is an industry-focused law firm with offices in 18 cities across the United States. The firm represents clients around the world in major industries including energy and natural resources; financial services and capital markets; food and agribusiness; healthcare, life sciences and education; real estate, development and construction; and technology, manufacturing and transportation. For more information, visit huschblackwell.com.

CONTACT: Steve Renau Husch Blackwell 816-983-8783 [email protected]