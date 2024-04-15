The judge presiding over former President Trump’s hush money trial doubled down on his decision that footage of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape would not be shown to jurors.

“I remain convinced at this moment … that the tape should not come in,” Judge Juan Merchan told the court on Monday.

The 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape came to light ahead of the 2016 election and showed Trump boasting to host Billy Bush that he could kiss and g

[Read Full story at source]