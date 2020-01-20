Husson University Raises Nearly $38 Million and Concludes Its First-Ever Comprehensive Campaign

Fundraising efforts have created more scholarships, grown Husson’s endowment and funded the construction of a new building for Maine’s largest College of Business

“Shaping Our Future” was Husson University’s first comprehensive campaign. It raised $37,988,400 in cash and pledges.The crowning jewel of the comprehensive campaign fundraising effort will be the construction of a new College of Business building made possible through donations. Husson University’s College of Business is the largest business school in Maine.

Once completed, the new, modern building will feature approximately 42,500 square feet of experiential classrooms and offices, supported by an advanced technology infrastructure. The new building is anticipated to cost approximately $17.2 million. The University expects to break ground on the new facility in April 2020.

The campaign, called “Shaping our Future,” had an initial goal of $21 million. The University’s alumni and friends contributed $16 million during its initial silent phase. This early success combined with a need for a signature and state-of-the-art facility for Husson’s College of Business, prompted the trustees to increase the goal to $30 million when the campaign was publically announced on October 3, 2015.

“We accepted the challenge to do more because we believe in a better future,” said Robert A. Clark, Ph.D., president of Husson University. “This successful campaign has made it possible for us to better support the success of our students and serve as a catalyst responsible for the economic future of our state. There is no greater calling for any institution than the transformation of students’ lives and the education of our future leaders.”

A major donation, in the form of a matching gift challenge, was received from the Harold Alfond Foundation. Husson supporters rose to the challenge committing $8 million toward a new College of Business building, unlocking an additional $4 million matching gift from the Foundation. This represents the largest single gift in the University’s history.

The campaign made a variety of benefits possible for students and the University. With the creation of 51 new endowed scholarships, Husson University students now have more opportunities for financial aid. The campaign also strengthened the institution’s endowment. A larger endowment will help to ensure the financial strength and security of Husson University for years of come. The crowning jewel of this fundraising effort will be the construction of a new College of Business building made possible through donations. Husson University’s College of Business is the largest business school in Maine.

Once completed, the new, modern building will feature approximately 42,500 square feet of experiential classrooms and offices, supported by an advanced technology infrastructure. It will fuse business education with science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) opportunities. These STEAM-oriented learning spaces will become the incubators of future jobs in our state.

One of these STEAM-oriented learning spaces with be the new IEX Center in the College of Business building. This Center will create and distribute immersive and interactive experiences for a variety of Husson courses as part of the University’s commitment to experiential learning. Virtual reality and augmented reality will be part of the experiences offered by the Center.

The Center will aid in the University’s mission to enhance regional economic development by helping to train students for jobs of the future and by developing new practices.

Projects that fall within the scope of the IEX Center have the potential to affect a wide range of disciplines. Marketing, Business and Communications Technology are just some of the career fields that can benefit from immersive and interactive experiences.

The Business Center will serve as a community resource for businesses that need assistance in developing and integrating immersive technology. In addition, IEX Center will engage in community outreach efforts that encourage the use of immersive technology as it facilitates the placement of Husson students in internship and employment opportunities with employers. A diverse group of Husson faculty and staff are participating in this initiative along with outside stakeholders.

Husson envisions a cross pollination of sciences and entrepreneurship in modern, unique learning space dedicated to innovation. The new College of Business building will also feature interactive learning spaces designed to foster innovative interdisciplinary learning.

The new building is anticipated to cost approximately $17.2 million. The University expects to break ground on the new building in April 2020.

“It took a team effort to reach and exceed our fundraising goals,” said Sarah Robinson, vice president for advancement at Husson University. The strong support shown by alumni, businesses, foundations, the community, students, faculty and staff for this project show that Husson University has a wide base of support. Our Husson community feels like a family and everyone who contributed to this campaign is responsible for helping to shape the future of this institution and our students.”

For more than 120 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education centers in Southern Maine and Northern Maine provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

