Husson University School of Pharmacy to Hold 13th Annual White Coat Ceremony This Sunday

Taking the Oath After receiving their white coats, Husson University Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice Kacie Guerrette, PharmD, will lead the students in reciting “The Oath of a Pharmacist.” As part of this oath, students pledge to adhere to the highest standards of ethics, integrity and professionalism as they provide service to the community.

Husson University's School of Pharmacy prepares students for rewarding careers in the diverse field of pharmacy through rigorous academic coursework and hands-on practical experience. The school offers a wide range of local experiential placements, access to modern and dedicated labs and a robust advisor program.

BANGOR, MAINE, Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Husson University’s School of Pharmacy (HUSOP) will be holding their 13th Annual White Coat Ceremony on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Gracie Theatre. During the ceremony, white coats worn by many health professionals and those in training, are presented to first-year pharmacy students. This symbolizes the beginning of the professional phase of their studies.

“The white coat ceremony dates back to 1989 and has become a tradition among colleges/schools of pharmacy,” said James D. Nash, PharmD, MPH, BCPS, dean of the College of Health and Pharmacy. “Wearing the white coat signifies to everyone in attendance that the student has earned the right to pursue a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree and a professional career in pharmacy.”

Due to the pandemic, the ceremony is only open to first-year pharmacy students, Husson University School of Pharmacy faculty and staff, and guests with tickets. First-year students were each given a limited number of tickets for family and friends to attend in person.

“The healthcare challenges facing Americans today have made pharmacists more important than ever since they are valued members of interprofessional healthcare teams” said Lynne Coy-Ogan, EdD, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “Pharmacists have played an important role during the pandemic in communities across the U.S. because of their ability to administer vaccines. During the white coat ceremony, these students will officially join a respected and honorable career field.”

“Becoming a pharmacist requires countless hours of study, years of hands-on experience in a variety of clinical settings, and the ability to pass a rigorous national exam,” continued Nash. “At Husson University we fully support students as they work to achieve career success.”

The keynote speaker at the white coat ceremony will be Mary Beatham, a practicing pharmacist and a member of the Class of 2013. She will talk about how Husson University’s School of Pharmacy prepared her for career success, what the white coat ceremony meant to her, and professionalism. She’ll also share some advice with the students about the value of clinical rotations.

Mary Beatham is a life-long resident of Maine. She grew up in the Bangor-Brewer area and received her Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree from Husson University’s School of Pharmacy as part of the inaugural class of 2013.

She was the very first student admitted to the PharmD program at Husson. After graduating, Beatham worked in a community retail pharmacy where she developed a passion for rural health services and chronic care management. In 2017, she accepted the pharmacy director position at Katahdin Valley Health Center in order to further her professional development in ambulatory care pharmacy and help expand access to quality pharmacy services in some of Maine’s most rural and under-served communities. Today, Beatham lives just outside of Houlton, Maine where she runs a small hobby farm with her husband Christopher, her two children, and numerous animals.

Husson University’s School of Pharmacy prepares students for rewarding careers in the diverse field of pharmacy through rigorous academic coursework and hands-on practical experience. The school offers a wide range of local experiential placements, access to modern and dedicated labs and a robust advisor program. With one of the best student-to-faculty ratios in the nation, students receive individualized attention from dedicated faculty from the very beginning. Students have the opportunity to enroll in one of three different degrees programs. They include a Bachelor of Science/Doctor of Pharmacy degree, a Doctor of Pharmacy degree (PharmD), and/or a dual Master of Business Administration (MBA)/Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree.

The School of Pharmacy is just one of several schools that are a part of Husson University’s College of Health and Pharmacy. Others include the School of Nursing, the School of Occupational Therapy and the School of Physical Therapy.

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

