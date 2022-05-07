Husson University to Resume Live Commencement Exercises at the Cross Insurance Center

This year’s graduating class will the largest in Husson’s history.

BANGOR, MAINE, May 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After two years of online and outdoor Commencement exercises due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Husson University will resume holding its graduation ceremony indoors on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine. This will be the University’s 123rd Annual Commencement Exercise.

Saturday’s ceremony will recognize individuals who have completed their degrees from Husson University’s College of Business, College of Health and Pharmacy, and College of Science and Humanities. Over 1,000 degrees and certificates will be awarded to approximately 895 graduates at this year’s Commencement.[1] This graduating class will the largest in Husson’s history.

This year’s keynote commencement speaker will be honorary degree recipient Saundra Pelletier, the chief executive officer (CEO), president, and executive director of Evofem Biosciences (Nasdaq: EVFM) of San Diego, California. Her speech will talk about her personal journey; from growing up in Caribou, Maine, to attending Husson University, to leading a biotechnology company devoted to improving women’s health. Attendees will get to hear some of the lessons she learned along the way and some of the important priorities everyone should keep in mind to have a successful life.

“Saundra has worked tirelessly over the course of her career to elevate women professionals, champion equality and promote the delivery of innovative women’s healthcare products,” said Robert A. Clark, PhD, CFA, president of Husson University. “Undeterred by the challenges posed by the pandemic and today’s competitive healthcare environment, she has risen to a position of prominence that allows her to make a positive impact on women’s health worldwide. We are proud of her many accomplishments.”

Like Saundra Pelletier, Husson University is also committed to transforming lives. For example, Husson’s new College of Business building is offering new and innovative educational opportunities to students on the University’s Bangor campus. These include advanced programs in virtual and augmented reality, criminal justice, investments and more.

In addition, Husson is working to raise $500,000 to renovate science laboratories in Peabody Hall. Once completed, the building will be the home of seven new state-of-the art health science labs that can accommodate up to 32 students simultaneously. Increased science lab capacity will allow the university to better meet the increased demand for healthcare education. In addition, these new labs will allow the University to begin offering new health-related programs.

“Husson University is always exploring ways to grow and improve our educational offerings,” said Lynne Coy-Ogan, EdD, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “In addition to new facilities, we prioritize hiring faculty members who have both theoretical knowledge and practical experience in their areas of expertise. This provides students with the real-world insights they’ll need to become successful professionals in their chosen fields.”

About Commencement

The University’s 123rd Annual Commencement Exercise is being held at the Cross Insurance Center, located at 515 Main Street in Bangor, Maine. Individuals traveling to graduation from outside the area who need help finding accommodations are encouraged to contact the Bangor Convention and Visitors Bureau at (207) 947-5205.

The commencement ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. Guests not marching in the ceremonies are encouraged to arrive at the Cross Insurance Center by 10:00 a.m. Early arrival is recommended to avoid traffic congestion and to obtain choice seating. Tickets are not required. Those who arrive first, get to choose their seats first. In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 All graduates and guests will be required to wear masks while they are in the Cross Insurance Center.

The Cross Center is fully ADA accessible for individuals with special needs. Individuals with special needs can find additional information at CrossInsuranceCenter.com/accessibility. Those who cannot attend are welcome to view the ceremony via streamed video online. More information about the streaming video and ceremonies is available at Husson.edu.

About Husson University:

For more than 120 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs. According to a recent analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

# # #

[1] As of May 4, 2022. This number may increase prior to Commencement.

