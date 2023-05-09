Ranking is based on colleges’ and universities’ NAPLEX passage rates from 2020 – 2022 according to data from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy.

Pharmacy Student in the Lab at Marshall Road – 1 According to Dr. James Nash, dean of Husson University’s College of Health and Pharmacy, “Being among the top 20 pharmacy schools with the highest NAPLEX passage rates is a testament to the quality of education Husson University provides to our pharmacy students.” In this photo, a Husson pharmacy student practices her skills in the Husson Research and Education Center laboratory facility.

Pharmacy Student in the Lab at Marshall Road – 2 Graduates from the Husson University School of Pharmacy have an outstanding reputation as being among some of the finest in Maine. The in-depth knowledge they bring to professional pharmacy settings is helping to protect the health of the consumers they serve.

BANGOR, MAINE, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Becker’s Hospital Review, recently published an article called, “Top 20 pharmacy schools by NAPLEX pass rates.”[1] The article ranks college and university schools of pharmacy by their students’ passage rates of the North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination (NAPLEX). The ranking is based on data compiled by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP).[2]

“We are honored to be included in this pharmacy school ranking,” said Dr. James Nash, dean of Husson University’s College of Health and Pharmacy. “Being among the top 20 pharmacy schools with the highest NAPLEX passage rates is a testament to the quality of education Husson University provides to our pharmacy students.”

“These scores show that Husson University School of Pharmacy graduates retain the knowledge needed to be knowledgeable and effective healthcare professionals who are ready to bring their expertise to pharmacy practices,” continued Nash. “Our goal is to produce the best pharmacy professionals possible. Graduates from the Husson University School of Pharmacy have an outstanding reputation as being among some of the finest in Maine. The in-depth knowledge they bring to professional pharmacy settings is helping to protect the health of the consumers they serve.”

According to their website, Becker’s Hospital Review is “the go-to source for healthcare decision-makers and one of the fastest growing media platforms in the industry. Through print, digital and live event platforms, The Becker’s Healthcare family of publications equip healthcare leaders with the information and forums they need to learn, exchange ideas and further conversations about the most critical issues in American healthcare.”[3]

The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®), the organization that compiled the data used to create this ranking, was founded in 1904.[4] It was initially established to assist the state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform education and licensure standards.[5] NABP® members consist of the 50 United States state boards of pharmacy, as well as the boards in District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, 10 Canadian provinces, and The Bahamas.[6] Today, the organization helps to support patient and prescription drug safety, through examinations that assess pharmacist competency, pharmacist licensure transfer and verification services, and various pharmacy accreditation programs.[7]

The North American Pharmacist Licensure Examination® (NAPLEX) is administered by NABP and measures a candidate’s knowledge of the practice of pharmacy.[8] It is just one component of the licensure process and is used by the boards of pharmacy as part of their assessment of a candidate’s competence to practice as a pharmacist.[9] To be eligible to practice as a pharmacist in the United States, individuals must earn a Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree from a college or school of pharmacy, like Husson University, that’s accredited by the Accreditation Council of Pharmacy Education (ACPE) and pass the NAPLEX exam in addition to other state-specific licensure requirements.[10]

Success in passing the NAPLEX exam on their first attempt reinforces students’ positive feelings about the education they received from Husson University. “I will always cherish my Husson education. I grew up 10 minutes from the University in Hampden, Maine and always wanted to go to Husson,” said Noah Dery, a 2022 School of Pharmacy graduate. Dery completed his Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree studies in 2022.

“After high school, I was able to go through the pre-pharmacy track in two years. I was then able to transition into the School of Pharmacy after that,” he said. “When I first arrived on campus, I noticed how much the professors cared. The faculty in the School of Pharmacy genuinely wanted the students to succeed, and they spent the extra time to ensure that we did. They were always available after class if we needed them. I always felt like my education mattered to them, which was extremely important to me,” said Dery. “I especially liked the small class sizes. In my final year, I was able to complete a longitudinal rotation at a local hospital where I developed my clinical skills and that convinced me to pursue a residency after graduation.”

Concluding, Dery said, “Since graduation, I have been in residency at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. I can confidently say that without Husson’s School of Pharmacy teaching me all that I know, I would not be where I am today.”

Husson University’s School of Pharmacy prepares students for rewarding careers in the diverse field of pharmacy through rigorous academic coursework and hands-on practical experience. The school offers a wide range of local experiential placements, access to modern and dedicated labs and a robust advisor program. With one of the best student-to-faculty ratios in the nation, students receive individualized attention from dedicated faculty from the very beginning. Students have the opportunity to enroll in one of three different degree programs. They include a Bachelor of Science/Doctor of Pharmacy degree, a Doctor of Pharmacy degree (PharmD), or a dual Master of Business Administration (MBA)/Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree.

The School of Pharmacy is just one of several schools that are a part of Husson University’s College of Health and Pharmacy. Others include the School of Nursing, the School of Occupational Therapy and the School of Physical Therapy.

For nearly 125 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. According to an analysis of tuition and fees by U.S. News & World Report, Husson University is one of the most affordable private colleges in New England. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.

