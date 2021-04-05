Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Hustle Launches New Video Feature Hustle Studio, Groundbreaking Advance in Peer-to-Peer Text Messaging

Hustle Launches New Video Feature Hustle Studio, Groundbreaking Advance in Peer-to-Peer Text Messaging

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

New Feature Allows Cause-Based Organizations to Turn Interest into Action

SAN FRANCISCO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hustle, the leading peer-to-peer text messaging platform and the industry’s most widely adopted text campaign platform with over 1 billion text conversations initiated to date, announced today the launch of Hustle Studio, a new feature in the Hustle platform that allows users to create and distribute personal videos over text message. With the launch of Hustle Studio, Hustle became the first peer-to-peer text messaging platform for brands, nonprofits, and political groups to take advantage of the mobile marketing trends of both P2P texting and vertical video stories within one tool.

The groundbreaking video feature marks a new evolution in the development of peer-to-peer text messaging.

“As the digital landscape continues to shift in the wake of COVID-19, cause-based organizations must have the ability to create human connections with consumers and supporters,” said LaToia Jones, SVP Strategy & Business Development. “Hustle Studio represents a new frontier in peer-to-peer messaging. As we always have, Hustle will stay ahead of the curve, powering authentic conversations at scale with the highest levels of security, compliance, analytics, and support.”

Industry research shows that 90 percent of all text messages are read within three minutes of being received, and vertical videos have a 90 percent higher completion rate than horizontal videos.

As consumers have acclimated to the steady stream of information on mobile devices, video has proven to stop people in their tracks as they are scrolling — allowing for break-out messages and calls to action that capture the attention of supporters.

With Hustle Studio, cause-based organizations have an opportunity to capitalize on that moment—turning interest into action.

To thrive, you must adapt — and in 2021, that means meeting people where they are with compelling video messages delivered by reliable messengers,said D’Shawna Bernard, Director of Political Partners. Hustle Studio is innovative, it is the ultimate tool in any organizer, elected official or campaign’s tool box because it places people and their stories at the forefront of the fight by connecting them with the issues they care about.

The new feature will allow users to create and watch personal videos that can be shared through Hustle Stories and distributed through peer-to-peer text messaging.

About Hustle
Hustle is a peer-to-peer (P2P) text messaging platform with a mission to strengthen relationships by scaling genuine human conversation. Since 2014, Hustle has helped hundreds of relationship-driven clients initiate more than 1 billion personal texting conversations within their communities. For more information about Hustle, visit www.hustle.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Joshua Stewart, [email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.