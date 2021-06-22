Hustler Turf Awarded New Sourcewell Contract, Marks Second Four-Year Agreement

HESSTON, Kan., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hustler Turf Equipment, a leading manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf equipment, today announced earning a multi-year cooperative purchasing contract from government cooperative Sourcewell for “ground maintenance equipment and attachments.”

Contract #HTE031121 marks the second time Hustler Turf received a four-year contract from Sourcewell, formally known as National Joint Powers Alliance (NJPA). This latest contract was awarded to Hustler following a rigorous request for proposal (RFP) process resulting in contracts that meet or exceed local procurement requirements.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for our school, municipal and government customers to purchase Hustler Turf products and the Sourcewell contract streamlines the procurement process,” said Brian O’Donnell, government sales manager for Hustler Turf. “We are proud to have been awarded a Sourcewell contract for the second time.”

Sourcewell is a government organization, partnering with education, government and nonprofits to boost student and community success. Throughout North America, Sourcewell offers a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 awarded suppliers on contract.

To purchase Hustler Turf mowers and equipment off this contract or for questions regarding products and pricing, visit https://www.sourcewell-mn.gov/contract-search. To learn more about Hustler Turf and its products, or to locate your local Hustler dealer, visit www.hustlerturf.com.

About Hustler Turf

Hustler Turf is a leading brand of premium commercial and residential mowers and power equipment. As the originator of the twin-lever zero-turn mower in 1964, the brand signifies innovation, performance and reliability and is known for providing superior customer care through its experienced network of over 1,400 dealers in the U.S. Hustler Turf has a global footprint with more than 30 distributors worldwide. Hustler Turf and its sister brand BigDog Mower Co. are manufactured by Excel Industries in Hesston, Kansas.

