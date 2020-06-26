Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Hustler Turf Equipment Super 88 Zero-Turn Mower Selected for Landscape Business’ “Twenty For 2020” New Product Awards

Hustler Turf Equipment Super 88 Zero-Turn Mower Selected for Landscape Business’ “Twenty For 2020” New Product Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

HESSTON, Kan., June 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hustler Turf Equipment, a leading manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf equipment, today announced the inclusion of its Super 88 zero-turn mower in Landscape Business’ “Twenty For 2020” New Product Awards. The awards recognize the top 20 products for the year in the commercial landscape and irrigation markets.

The Super 88 from Hustler Turf meets the growing need of commercial contractors who require the efficiency of a stand-on mower. It features the cut quality of a 54” deck and productivity of an 88” cut, allowing operators to mow faster and with a smaller crew.

“We’re incredibly happy to have the Super 88 named an award winner by Landscape Business,” said Adam Mullet, vice president, sales and new products. “We developed the Super 88 in response to the growing desire for stand-on mower options. It increases productivity while also providing the agility to maneuver in tight spaces.”

The Super 88 features two engine options: A Vanguard 36HP carbureted engine and a Vanguard 37HP EFI engine with oil guard system. It also has a 14-gallon total fuel capacity. Multiple accessory kits are also available for the Super 88.

Products were judged by the EPG Media and Specialty Information editorial staff based on innovation, marketability and application within the market.

To learn more about Hustler Turf and its products, or to locate your local Hustler dealer, visit www.hustlerturf.com.

About Hustler Turf  
Hustler Turf is a leading brand of premium commercial and residential mowers and power equipment. As the originator of the zero-turn mower industry in 1964, the brand signifies innovation, performance and reliability and is known for providing superior customer care through its experienced network of over 1,400 dealers in the U.S. Hustler Turf has a global footprint with more than 30 distributors worldwide. Hustler Turf and its sister brand BigDog Mower Co. are manufactured by Excel Industries in Hesston, Kansas.

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Jennifer Leckstrom
RoseComm for Hustler Turf
[email protected]
215-681-0770

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.