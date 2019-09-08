The cast and crew of ‘Hustlers,’ a movie about strippers in New York City, hit the red carpet for the film’s premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, and their main message was the empowering experience of working on a female-led project.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong protesters call on Trump to ‘liberate’ the city - September 8, 2019
- ‘Hustlers’ stars JLo and Constance Wu talk empowerment at Toronto Film Festival - September 8, 2019
- As they build India’s first camp for illegals, some workers fear detention there - September 7, 2019