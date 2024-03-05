ATLANTA, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Hut 8 Corp. (“Hut 8” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUT). The lawsuit alleges Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding its business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) one of US Bitcoin Corp.’s (“USBTC”) largest shareholders is an undisclosed related party; (2) that USBTC’s core asset has historically failed to provide energy and high-speed internet; and (3) that the profitability of certain USBTC assets were overstated.

If you bought Hut 8 shares between November 9, 2023 and January 18, 2024, and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey Holzer, Esq. at [email protected], by toll-free telephone at (888)-508-6832 or, you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/hut-8 / to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is April 8, 2024.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

[email protected]