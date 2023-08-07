Stringent regulations on energy consumption and carbon emissions and growing government incentives for adopting energy-efficient technologies, to boost the market sales during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global HVAC chillers market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 15.4 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for HVAC chillers is expected to close at US$ 10.2 billion .

The rise in construction activities, especially in commercial buildings, industrial complexes, and residential sectors, and the increasing need for air-cooled chillers is the main factor expected to increase the HVAC chiller’s market share during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report on HVAC Chillers Market Analysis 2031. TMR – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=48846

Competitive Landscape

The HVAC Chillers market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global HVAC chillers market report:

Electrolux AB

Carrier Global Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Shuangliang Eco-Energy Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Trane Technologies Plc

Thermal Care Inc.

Key Developments in the HVAC Chillers Market

In March 2022 – Carrier introduced the AquaForce ® Vision 30KAV with PUREtec™ refrigerant, a new line of high-performance, compact process cooling chillers with ultra-low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant R-1234ze. The new chiller line is optimized for industrial processing such as food manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastics, metal industries, and applications requiring ultra-reliable cooling up to -12degC.

introduced the AquaForce Vision 30KAV with PUREtec™ refrigerant, a new line of high-performance, compact process cooling chillers with ultra-low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant R-1234ze. The new chiller line is optimized for industrial processing such as food manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastics, metal industries, and applications requiring ultra-reliable cooling up to -12degC. In November 2022 – Trane Technologies announced it will further reduce the carbon impact of its industry-leading, sustainable HVAC solutions by purchasing low-carbon steel from primary supplier Nucor Corporation, Econiq™, with an additional allotment from U. S. Steel, verdeX®. The steel will be used in U.S. manufacturing operations to build Trane® high-efficiency heat pumps and air conditioners for homes, and thermal management systems for commercial buildings such as schools and data centers.

announced it will further reduce the carbon impact of its industry-leading, sustainable HVAC solutions by purchasing low-carbon steel from primary supplier Nucor Corporation, Econiq™, with an additional allotment from U. S. Steel, verdeX®. The steel will be used in U.S. manufacturing operations to build Trane® high-efficiency heat pumps and air conditioners for homes, and thermal management systems for commercial buildings such as schools and data centers. In June 2023 – Daikin Industries, Ltd. has recently relocated its Washington, D.C. office and opened the Daikin Sustainability & Innovation Center with the aim of further promoting environmental technologies and accelerating open innovation.

Competitive Landscape

The HVAC Chillers market is highly consolidated with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global HVAC chillers market report:

Electrolux AB

Carrier Global Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International plc

Shuangliang Eco-Energy Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

Trane Technologies Plc

Thermal Care Inc.

Key Developments in the HVAC Chillers Market

In March 2022 – Carrier introduced the AquaForce ® Vision 30KAV with PUREtec™ refrigerant, a new line of high-performance, compact process cooling chillers with ultra-low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant R-1234ze. The new chiller line is optimized for industrial processing such as food manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastics, metal industries, and applications requiring ultra-reliable cooling up to -12degC.

introduced the AquaForce Vision 30KAV with PUREtec™ refrigerant, a new line of high-performance, compact process cooling chillers with ultra-low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant R-1234ze. The new chiller line is optimized for industrial processing such as food manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastics, metal industries, and applications requiring ultra-reliable cooling up to -12degC. In November 2022 – Trane Technologies announced it will further reduce the carbon impact of its industry-leading, sustainable HVAC solutions by purchasing low-carbon steel from primary supplier Nucor Corporation, Econiq™, with an additional allotment from U. S. Steel, verdeX®. The steel will be used in U.S. manufacturing operations to build Trane® high-efficiency heat pumps and air conditioners for homes, and thermal management systems for commercial buildings such as schools and data centers.

announced it will further reduce the carbon impact of its industry-leading, sustainable HVAC solutions by purchasing low-carbon steel from primary supplier Nucor Corporation, Econiq™, with an additional allotment from U. S. Steel, verdeX®. The steel will be used in U.S. manufacturing operations to build Trane® high-efficiency heat pumps and air conditioners for homes, and thermal management systems for commercial buildings such as schools and data centers. In June 2023 – Daikin Industries, Ltd. has recently relocated its Washington, D.C. office and opened the Daikin Sustainability & Innovation Center with the aim of further promoting environmental technologies and accelerating open innovation.

Get Exclusive Discount on HVAC Chillers Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=48846

HVAC Chillers: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing popularity of centralized chillers, as they serve multiple buildings, has gained popularity as a sustainable solution in densely populated urban areas, contributing to the growth of the HVAC chillers market.

the rising demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly cooling solutions, and the growing need for precise temperature control in industrial processes., contributing to the growth of the HVAC chillers market

Ongoing research and development efforts have led to technological advancements and development to introduce advanced chiller technologies that enhance energy efficiency, performance, and reliability.

HVAC Chillers Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the HVAC chillers market. The demand is driven by the extensive commercial sector, the need for temperature control in data centers, and the growth of the construction industry. Energy efficiency and sustainability initiatives by governments and businesses have further contributed to the adoption of high-efficiency chillers in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the HVAC chillers market during the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development. The growing commercial and residential sectors, along with the expansion of data centers and industries, especially in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian countries have increased the demand for HVAC chillers in the region.

HVAC Chillers Market – Key Segments

Type

Air Chillers

Water Chillers

Others (Absorption Chillers, Ammonia Chillers, Centrifugal Chillers, etc.)

Cooling Capacity (TR)

Up to 100

101 to 300

301 to 500

501 to 700

701 to 1000

Above 1000

By Compressor Technologies

Vapor Compression Chillers Centrifugal Chillers Turbocor Chillers Reciprocating Chillers Scroll Chillers Screw Chillers Others (Absorption Chillers, etc.)

Vapor Absorption Chillers Steam Fired Chiller Hot Water Driven Chiller Direct-fired Chiller Single-effect Absorption Chiller Double-effect Absorption Chiller Others (Multi-Energy Driven Chiller, Exhaust Fired Chiller, etc.)



By End-user

Retail Food Industry

Post-harvest Products

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Hospitality Industry

Horticulture

Others (Chemical. Flowers, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Procure Complete Report (160 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=48846<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com