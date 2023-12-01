United States EPA Initiatives Governing Eco-friendly HVLP Spray Gun Adoption Contributing to Market Growth

Rockville , Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global HVLP (High Volume Low Pressure) Spray Gun Market stood at US$ 1.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published report by Fact.MR. Sales of electrostatic HVLP spray guns are expected to increase at a high-value CAGR of 9% through 2033.

Technological advancements in HVLP spray gun systems have contributed to the industry’s growth. Manufacturers are constantly innovating to develop more efficient and user-friendly spray guns. Some HVLP spray guns now feature digital controls and adjustable settings, allowing painters to customize spray patterns and optimize paint flow.

For instance, Fuji Spray, a well-known manufacturer of HVLP spray guns, offers a range of models with digital controls and adjustable settings, such as the Fuji Spray Semi-PRO 2 HVLP Spray System. These advancements have made HVLP spray guns more versatile and appealing to a wide range of industries and applications.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8930

Key Segments of HVLP (High Volume Low Pressure) Spray Gun Industry Research Report

By Type By Inlet Pressure By Feed Type By Application Aircoat

Electrostatic

Gravity High Inlet Pressure

Medium Inlet Pressure

Low Inlet Pressure Gravity Feed

Siphon Feed

Pressure Feed

Turbine Feed

Compressor-Driven Automotive Manufacturing & Repairs

Industrial & Commercial Painting

Woodworking & Furniture Finishing

Others (Aerospace Industry, Marine Industry, DIY Projects)

Atomization technology has undergone significant advancements in recent years, contributing to the efficiency and effectiveness of HVLP spray guns.

A notable example comes from DeVilbiss, a leading HVLP spray gun manufacturer. The company’s TEKNA ProLite spray gun series features advanced air cap and nozzle designs, allowing for precise control of the atomization and spray pattern, which is critical in automotive and industrial painting applications.

The HVLP spray gun industry is driven by federal and state regulations that restrict the use of traditional spray guns in certain situations. These regulations aim to minimize air pollution and ensure worker safety by promoting the use of HVLP and electrostatic spray guns. HVLP spray guns operate at lower pressure, resulting in reduced overspray and paint wastage.

Electrostatic spray guns apply a positive charge to the paint particles, improving transfer efficiency. As a result, the HVLP spray gun industry has experienced growth as businesses and individuals comply with these regulations, seeking more environment-friendly and efficient painting solutions.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPT) claims that simply converting from traditional (high-pressure) guns to HVLP will increase transfer efficiency and, as a result, lower material costs by 35% to 49%. This transition is expected to have a positive impact on the industry by promoting more efficient and environmentally friendly painting practices.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8930

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 3.4 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 8.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 70 Tables No. of Figures 194 Figures



Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers of HVLP spray guns are Carlisle Fluid Technologies, EXEL Industries, Graco Inc., Anest Iwata, Wagner, SATA, Fuji Spray, ATD Tools, Eastwood, and Nordson Corporation.

In July 2021, Graco Inc. launched a new line of air-assist and airless spray guns called PerformAA. The launch of the PerformAA line of spray guns is part of Graco’s strategy to expand its product portfolio and offer a wider range of solutions to its customers.

launched a new line of air-assist and airless spray guns called PerformAA. The launch of the PerformAA line of spray guns is part of Graco’s strategy to expand its product portfolio and offer a wider range of solutions to its customers. In February 2020, EXEL Industries successfully completed the acquisition of Intec, previously a division of Eisenmann, a significant move that bolsters the company’s position in the global industrial equipment and spraying solutions market.

successfully completed the acquisition of Intec, previously a division of Eisenmann, a significant move that bolsters the company’s position in the global industrial equipment and spraying solutions market. In November 2019, Anest Iwata Corporation acquired a 14.8% stake in E.M.S. CONCEPT SARL. This strategic investment underscores Anest Iwata’s commitment to expanding its presence and capabilities within the precision painting and coating industry.

acquired a 14.8% stake in E.M.S. CONCEPT SARL. This strategic investment underscores Anest Iwata’s commitment to expanding its presence and capabilities within the precision painting and coating industry. In July 2019, DeVilbiss Automotive Refinishing, operating under the umbrella of Carlisle Fluid Technologies, announced the launch of its latest innovation, the DV1 Clearcoat Spray Gun. This cutting-edge addition to its product lineup represents a significant advancement in the world of automotive refinishing.

More Detailed Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the HVLP spray gun market, presenting historical market data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

The study is based on type (aircoat, electrostatic, gravity), inlet pressure (high, medium, low), feed type (gravity feed, siphon feed, pressure feed, turbine feed, compressor-driven), application (automotive manufacturing & repairs, industrial & commercial painting, woodworking & furniture finishing, others), and region (North America; Latin America; Europe; South Asia, Oceania, & ASEAN; East Asia; and the Middle East and Africa).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Perforating Gun Market : The global perforating gun market is current valued at around US$ 1.1 billion. North America followed by the Middle East is estimated to show significant growth in the global perforating gun market over the forecast period.

Salt Spray Chamber Market : The salt spray chamber market is currently valued at US$ 3.6 Billion. Electronics manufacturing sector to provide most opportunities for the salt spray chamber industry players.

Gas Detection Equipment Market : The global gas detection equipment market size is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% over the next ten years. As a result, worldwide sales of gas detection equipment are projected to increase from US$ 4.8 billion in 2024 to US$ 8.12 billion by the end of 2034.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.