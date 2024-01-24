Bethesda, MD, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HWH International Inc. (Nasdaq: HWH) (“HWH”) is pleased to offer an update on HWH’s business operations since the successful completion of the business combination on January 9, 2024. As a public company listed on Nasdaq, we are confident that this milestone will significantly bolster the credibility and confidence in our business, laying a robust foundation as we navigate towards a prosperous year in 2024.

HWH’s food and beverage division, particularly the successful launch of the “Hapi Cafe” brand, has begun to reach stability and is enhancing its offerings to boost sales. With Hapi Cafe branded outlets across Asia, including Singapore, the Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People’s Republic of China, and South Korea, Hapi Cafe is positioned to be an integral part of HWH’s business model. HWH, as the proud owner of Hapi Cafe stores in Singapore and South Korea, aims to aggressively expand its presence, fostering community connections and expanding HWH’s unique offerings.

Building on these achievements, HWH is gearing up for the launch of membership sales. HWH will offer innovative promotions to introduce the group’s products and services and reward valued customers with exclusive benefits, including loyalty discounts.

In alignment with HWH’s dedication to healthier meal options, HWH continues to actively seek collaborations with original equipment manufacturers for nutritious meal prep services in other countries. Leveraging the expertise of KetoMei, an associated company and one of the largest Keto meal prep providers in Singapore, HWH aims to cater to the diverse preferences of its members.

Mr. Chan Heng Fai, Executive Chairman of HWH expressed his excitement about the future of the HWH, stating, “Our mission under HWH has always been to introduce a lifestyle concept that promotes health, wealth and happiness. We are excited to have progressed this far and believe the current foundation of HWH can act as a conduit to the upcoming launches in the coming months to roll out exciting promotions and events ahead.”

The management team is also very excited about the future and remains dedicated to exploring new opportunities that align with our core values.

About HWH International Inc.

HWH International Inc. is a purpose-driven lifestyle company encompassing differentiated offerings from four core pillars: HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafe, Hapi Travel Destination and Hapi Wealth Builder. HWH develops new pathways to help people in their pursuit of Health, Wealth and Happiness.

For more information: https://www.hwhintl.com/ .

