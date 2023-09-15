The global demand for hyaluronic acid products is expected to approach US$ 4.7 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 7.2% says RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market was valued at US$ 2.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 7.2% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Hyaluronic acid (HA) products are skincare and medical items that contain hyaluronic acid as an active ingredient. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring chemical in the human body that is found mostly in the skin, eyes, and connective tissues.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global hyaluronic acid products market growth include BASF SE, Allergan Inc, Zimmer Inc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Sinclair Pharma Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Kewpie Corporation, Seikagaku Corporation, Galderma SA, Lifecore Biomedical Inc, Contipro a.s., and HTL Biotechnology, among others.

As the world’s population ages, there is a greater need for goods and procedures that can address age-related issues like wrinkles, joint discomfort, and dry eyes. As consumer awareness of skincare and wellness grows, so does interest in products that promote healthy, youthful skin and address a variety of health conditions.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global hyaluronic acid products market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, application, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global hyaluronic acid products market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Liters) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global hyaluronic acid products market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc.

Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, in 2022, the three-cycle injection product segment accounted for 38% of revenue. It is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, osteoarthritis segment dominated the global hyaluronic acid products market and accounted for 40% of the overall revenue in 2022.

On the basis of distribution channel, In the hyaluronic acid products market, hospital pharmacies held a 28% revenue share in 2022. During the projection period, this segment is expected to maintain its dominance by rising at a CAGR of 6.5%.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 4.7 billion Growth Rate 7.2% Key Market Drivers Increasing consumer awareness

Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures Companies Profiled BASF SE

Allergan Inc

Zimmer Inc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Sinclair Pharma Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Kewpie Corporation

Seikagaku Corporation

Galderma SA

Lifecore Biomedical Inc

Contipro a.s.

HTL Biotechnology

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global hyaluronic acid products market include,

In February 2022, AbbVie Inc received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for JUVEDERM VOLBELLA XC, which can treat infraorbital hollows in individuals over the age of 21. In the US market, this increased the company’s aesthetic product line.

In August 2021, HyLink was introduced by Saikagaku Corporation, a pharmaceutical manufacturing business with headquarters in Japan, to treat knee osteoarthritis. HyLink is a Visco supplement for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee that is injected once into the joint.

RationalStat has segmented the global hyaluronic acid products market based on product, application, distribution channel and region

Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product

Single Cycle Injection Products

Three Cycle Injection Products

Five Cycle Injection Products

Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application

Osteoarthritis

Ophthalmic

Dermal Fillers

Vesicoureteral Reflux

Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Specialty Clinics

Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Hyaluronic Acid Products Market US Canada Latin America Hyaluronic Acid Products Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Hyaluronic Acid Products Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Hyaluronic Acid Products Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Hyaluronic Acid Products Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Hyaluronic Acid Products Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Hyaluronic Acid Products Report:

What will be the market value of the global hyaluronic acid products market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global hyaluronic acid products market?

What are the market drivers of the global hyaluronic acid products market?

What are the key trends in the global hyaluronic acid products market?

Which is the leading region in the global hyaluronic acid products market?

What are the major companies operating in the global hyaluronic acid products market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global hyaluronic acid products market?

