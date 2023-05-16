SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (“Hyatt” or “the Company”) (NYSE: H).
On May 16, 2023, it was reported that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Hyatt Hotels for violating state law by “marketing hotel rooms at prices that were not available to the public,” according to the lawsuit.
If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Hyatt you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:
https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/hyatt-hotels
If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.
Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com
