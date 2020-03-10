Hybrid IT and Zero Trust Drive Pulse Secure Access Suites, New Business and Corporate Development Achievements

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pulse Secure , the leading provider of software defined Secure Access solutions, today announced that growing demand for hybrid IT and Zero Trust resulted in over 110% annual increase in sales of its Advanced Access Suites. Additionally, the company announced continued achievements in new business, product offerings, customer service and corporate growth.

Enterprises are taking advantage of workforce mobility and Internet of Everything connectivity while managing rising security risks and data protection obligations. According to a 2020 Zero Trust Progress Report , 40% of IT organizations surveyed will increase their access management budgets through 2020, with more than half planning to move Zero Trust access capabilities to a hybrid IT (on-premises and cloud) implementation.

“Growth in our secure access suites validates that organizations see value in consolidating disjointed tools and disparate policies in favor of more integrated platforms designed for hybrid IT. The results of which fortify their security posture and deliver demonstrable productivity, visibility and compliance benefits,” said Sudhakar Ramakrishna, CEO of Pulse Secure. “We remain focused on providing the easiest, most comprehensive portfolio of secure access solutions that allow enterprises and service providers the greatest flexibility, efficacy and scale as they advance their digital transformation and cloud computing interests.”

Pulse Secure’s Zero Trust value proposition is realized through its award-winning Access Suites . The Suites deliver continuous user and device authentication, protected connectivity, and extensive visibility and threat response across mobile, network and cloud environments. The integrated Suite provide easy access for end users and single-pane-of-glass management for administrators. Organizations can centrally orchestrate Zero Trust policy to enable compliant access to applications, resources and services no matter where they reside; on-premises, in private cloud and public cloud environments.

Key annual milestones of the company’s outstanding growth in Secure Access include:

Access Suites sales grew by 43% and account for half of all sales

Access Suite, Advanced edition sales grew by 112%, aligned to increased multi-cloud IT adoption

New customer acquisition grew by 67% with subscription sales growing by more than 20%

Managed Service Provider (MSP) sales grew by 42% as MSPs leverage new program benefits

Pulse Secure is uniquely positioned to bring together core secure access functions with required interoperability for hybrid IT and multi-cloud. Purchased separately or as part of a Suite, the company’s portfolio includes remote access, Mobile Device Management (MDM), Multi-factor Authentication (MFA), Single Sign-on (SSO), endpoint and IOT device security, Network Access Control (NAC) and virtual Application Delivery Controller (ADC) solutions. Introduced last year, Pulse SDP is an Access Suite add-on which activates software defined perimeter (SDP) features within existing suite components to provide direct device-to-application trusted connectivity only after successful user, device and security state verification.

Product, Training and Customer Success Advancements

Pulse Secure continues to invest in its Secure Access portfolio and customer service initiatives. The company delivered hundreds of new and enhanced features in 2019, including:

Enriched user experience with always-on and per-app multiple L3 tunneling and intelligent load balancing

Enhanced user and device security posture validation via native agent and agentless Client

Provisioning automation via DHCP and OpenStack support and extended CLI and REST-API functions

New Entity and User Behavior Analytics (EUBA) leveraging machine learning (ML)

Broader conditional access controls and third-party integrations across NGFW, SIEM, MFA, SSO, endpoint security, and Industrial Control System (ICS)/IoT connectivity

To complement solution innovations, Pulse Secure also rolled out new training and certification programs through its global network of authorized training partners. To date, hundreds of customers and partners have attended the company’s training programs and more than 350 professionals have achieved certification.

Additionally, the company recently announced offering remote access software to organizations as they support employees working from home during the Coronavirus health crisis. In a world where natural and man-made disasters occur, Pulse Secure wants to help businesses continue to run while keeping employees, friends, and family safe. Customers, and even non-customers, can register for temporary remote access software usage by visiting http://www.pulsesecure.net/pulse-cares/ .

Talent Engagement

Pulse Secure’s attention to employee empowerment, engagement and corporate culture continues to attract top talent globally. Pulse Secure increased its global workforce by 6% in 2019 across support, engineering, sales and marketing, and institutionalized professional development for all departments. Pulse Secure was distinguished as a “Great Place to Work Certified Company” this past fall. The certification was based on independent survey results of employee experience and culture measured against global benchmark data. The company was also recognized among the top Workplaces by the Bay Area News Group for the second year in a row.

Industry Acknowledgement

Pulse Secure also achieved numerous industry recognition including:

Top Zero Trust Solution in 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Best Zero Trust Access for Hybrid IT in 2020 by InfoSecurity Products Guide

Pulse Secure recognized in Gartner’s 2019 guide to Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

to Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) Top 100 Security Vendor and Software Defined Vendor of the Year in 2019 CRN Channel Awards

Top 3 market performers in Network Access Control (NAC) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions .

For more information on Pulse Secure and its Advanced Access Suites, please visit: www.pulsesecure.net

About Pulse Secure

Pulse Secure provides easy, comprehensive software-driven Secure Access solutions for people, devices, things and services that improve visibility, protection and productivity for our customers. Our suites uniquely integrate cloud, mobile, application and network access to enable hybrid IT in a Zero Trust world. Over 23,000 enterprises and service providers across every vertical entrust Pulse Secure to empower their mobile workforce to securely access applications and information in the data center and cloud while ensuring business compliance. Learn more at www.pulsesecure.net

