Breaking News
Home / Top News / Hybrid Operating Room Market to Reach US $828.1 Billion by 2022, globally: Transparency Market Research

Hybrid Operating Room Market to Reach US $828.1 Billion by 2022, globally: Transparency Market Research

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Albany – NY, Oct. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) states that the global hybrid operating rooms market is primarily characterized by innovations and technological advancements. The most prominent trend in this market is the strategic alliances among multinational players and regional and small-scale OEMs.

As per the research study, the opportunity in the worldwide market for hybrid operating rooms is estimated to US$661.8 mn by 2017. Further, it is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.60% during the period from 2017 to 2022 and attain a value of US$828.1 bn by the end of the forecast period. “The global market is highly driven by the continual technological advancements in this field, especially in developing economies,” says an analyst at TMR. The high adoption rate of robotic surgeries in various Asian countries, such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and Korea, has also been supporting the growth of this market considerably.

View Full Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hybrid-operating-room-market.html

Apart from this, the market is expected to gain from the surge in the investment and the government support for research and development activities in the near future. However, the high cost associated with the installation of hybrid operating room equipment may hamper the market’s growth over the next few years. Nonetheless, the augmenting preference for minimally invasive surgeries among patients, presence of favorable norms and policies, and the rising investments for the development of new technologies, in order to improve healthcare for patients, will maintain the high growth pace of this market in the years to come, states the research report.

Request to View Sample Report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=32705

The Middle East and Africa (MEA), Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan have surfaced as the main regional markets for hybrid operating rooms across the world. Of these, North America is the leading contributor to the global market, owing to the presence of advanced medical and healthcare infrastructure in this region, especially in Canada and the U.S.

Analysts expect the North America market for hybrid operating rooms to retain its position over the forthcoming years. The rising number of ASCs, significant increase in investments by hospitals and ASCs to upgrade their operating rooms, and the augmenting need for surgical procedures are projected to boost this regional market over the next few years, reports the research study.

Request to download and view full ToC – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/32705

The leading players in this market, such as Toshiba, Trumpf Medical, IMRIS, Eschmann Equipment, Stryker, MAQUET, Skytron, Philips, Siemens Healthineers, and GE Healthcare, are increasingly engaging into partnerships and mergers and acquisitions in a bid to strengthen their presence in the global market. Over the forthcoming years, the market is projected to experience intensified rivalry between the key companies, competing with each other on the basis of price differentiation and innovation in products, notes the market study.

Global Hybrid Operating Room Market is available @ US$ 5795

About TMR

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. 

CONTACT: Transparency Market Research
State Tower
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected] 
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: http://www.theglobalhealthnews.com/
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.