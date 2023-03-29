Updates to Global Partner Program PACE Highlight 5-star Rating for Third Consecutive Year

Boston, Massachusetts, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HYCU, Inc., the world’s fastest-growing multi-cloud data protection as a service company, today announced the company has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.

This annual guide offers essential information to solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs. The 5-star rating is awarded to the companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.

For the channel partner community, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners’ long-term growth.

In the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

For the third consecutive year, The HYCU Global Partner Program PACE (Partners Accelerating Cloud Environments) was awarded 5-star status. The Program was created to solve the challenges partners face for a cost-effective and feature rich data protection solution for on-premises, multicloud and SaaS environments. PACE was designed for ease and simplicity as well as to help each partner, regardless of solution tier, to offer the most compelling solutions to meet evolving customers’ needs.

“Balancing the right solutions and support to help our partners capture the right revenue opportunities and grow their businesses is a top priority,” said Simon Taylor, Founder and CEO, HYCU, Inc. “Since we launched PACE a few years ago and then amplified customer and partner value with the recent introduction of our R-Cloud data protection development platform, we have continued to see growing interest in our multicloud and SaaS data protection solutions. 5-star status is a true honor and is a deserved recognition for each and every HYCUer who works with our channel and partner community daily. Thank you to the editorial team at CRN, we sincerely appreciate this latest award.”

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About HYCU

HYCU is the fastest-growing leader in the multi-cloud and SaaS data protection as a service industry. By bringing true SaaS-based data backup and recovery to on-premises, cloud-native, and SaaS environments, the company provides unparalleled data protection, migration, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection to thousands of companies worldwide. As an award-winning and recognized visionary in the industry, HYCU solutions eliminate complexity, risk, and the high cost of legacy-based solutions, providing data protection simplicity to make the world safer. With an industry leading NPS score of 91, customers experience frictionless, cost-effective data protection, anywhere, everywhere. HYCU has raised $140M in VC funding to date and is based in Boston, Mass. Learn more at www.hycu.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

